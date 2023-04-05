CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Changes are coming to the Panthers uniforms, according to sources.

The revision will be focused around the jersey colors.

Silver will not be removed from the uniform; however, the shade of blue will be changing. When Nike took over in 2012, ‘process blue’ was chosen, as it was the closest to the correct shade.

Sources say Nike now has a better color match, consistent with the end zone’s blue.

Additionally, the shoulder stripe will stop short of going under the armpit to use new Nike tech.

No changes will be made to their logo, the team advised; the new uniform will be unveiled on Thursday, April 27.

That’s draft day.

Their first pick will wear the new color after being selected.