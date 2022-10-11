CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Panthers introduced interim head coach Steve Wilks Tuesday after firing Matt Rhule Monday.

A Charlotte native and graduate of West Charlotte High School, Wilks served one year as head coach of Arizona and says he brings authenticity to the job and will tell people the truth, whether they want to hear it or not.

“I’m a leader of people, and I’m genuine in my approach, I’m sincere,” Wilks said.

Wilks grew up playing at West Charlotte High School, attended Appalachian State University, and is a former head coach at Charlotte’s HBCU Johnson C. Smith University. The 53-year-old Wilks served as the head coach for one year in Arizona back in 2018.

He now becomes just one of four Black head coaches in the NFL this season out of the 32 teams, an issue the league has struggled with for decades despite implementing the Rooney Rule in 2003, which has shown to be not as effective as initially thought to be.

“It’s a tough and ongoing question and one that definitely needs to be addressed to those individuals,” referring to NFL owners and executives. “Only thing I can do, we can do as African-Americans, is continue to show our approval that we can get the job done.”

Wilks also skirted the issue of whether or not he felt he got a fair shake in Arizona in 2018. “I’m not gonna really go down that road and talk about what’s fair.”

The Panthers (1-4) fired Rhule on Monday after three poor seasons at the helm. Wilks was Rhule’s defensive passing game coordinator & secondary coach and has been with the franchise since 2012.

As far as the current quarterback conundrum, Wilks said he’ll make a decision after he receives Wednesday’s injury report as far as starting PJ Walker. Sam Darnold remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury sustained in the preseason.

Carolina travels to Los Angeles Sunday to take on the Rams (4 p.m., Fox Charlotte).