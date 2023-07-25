SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s a big day for Carolina Panthers news both on and off the field this week.

Queen City News and Charlotte Sports Live are in Spartanburg, SC, at training camp.

Players are starting to trickle in to Wofford College on Tuesday, July 25.

2023 Training Camp Schedule:

Dates and times are subject to change, Panthers officials say.

Event (all practices on Wofford fields unless specified)

Practice Wednesday, July 26 10:15 am Practice Thursday, July 27 10:15 am Training Camp: Back Together Saturday (Gibbs Stadium) Saturday, July 29 11:00 am No Practice Sunday, July 30 Practice Monday, July 31 10:15 am Practice Tuesday, August 1 10:15 am Fan Fest, Charlotte, NC Wednesday, August 2 7:00 pm No Practice Thursday, August 3 Practice Friday, August 4 10:15 am Practice Saturday, August 5 10:15 am Practice Sunday, August 6 10:15 am No Practice Monday, August 7 Practice Tuesday, August 8 10:15 am Jets Joint Practice Wednesday, August 9 10:15 am Jets Joint Practice Thursday, August 10 9:00 am

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown discusses Panthers Training Camp ahead of Day One.

Watch Below:

Tight end Hayden Hurst discusses Panthers Training Camp ahead of Day One.

Watch Below:

Running back Miles Sanders discusses Panthers Training Camp ahead of Day One.

Watch below:

As the Panthers look to build up their team in training camp this week, the City of Rock Hill is tearing down its failed training development.

Queen City News is also in Rock Hill on Tuesday as demolition crews are working to remove the remnants of the unfished $800 million project.

Demo crews are already working Tuesday morning on the 245-acre property. The project was supposed to link the Panthers to South Carolina. The lot is now up for sale.

Queen City News spoke with Rock Hill’s mayor after the project went under. He said the city is in no rush to sell the property. They want to open it for bids and thoroughly vet any proposal.

The mayor is hoping to fill the space with something equally as beneficial as the Panthers’ facility promised to be.

“The city received the property in the bankruptcy and his company is no longer in the development game in Rock Hill,” Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said. “For years to come, we look back and have a sense of relief that this has played out the way it has.”

Panthers’ Owner David Tepper and his company officials blamed Rock Hill leaders for failing to secure bonds, while the city refuted that claim after several lawsuits.

Tepper’s company GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC settled for $20 million. The company is now bankrupt.