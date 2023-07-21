CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — We are one step closer to kick-off for a new black and blue season.

Next week, the Carolina Panthers are venturing down to the Palmetto state for the first week of training camp. Panthers’ pride is starting to take shape under the new head coach, new quarterback, and new era.

On Friday, the Charlotte Sports Live team learned that Bryce Young officially agreed to his first professional contract. One of the biggest pieces of business is officially done.

Bryce Young will soon put pen to paper to sign his rookie contract, making him the final member of the Panthers draft class to agree to a deal. He’s also the first of three quarterbacks selected in the first round this year to get a deal done as well.

Charlotte Sports Live was able to confirm the exact numbers on Young’s deal. He’ll earn just shy of $38 million over the course of his four-year contract. All of it is fully-guaranteed money.

Young will also get a signing bonus of $24.6 million.

Young reports to training camp on Saturday and turns 22 years old in just four days.

We’ve got less than one week to go until the official start of Panthers Training Camp. The first practice is Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and Charlotte Sports Live will be at Wofford College even earlier, with exclusive content and interviews starting on Sunday.