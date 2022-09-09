CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fans plan to spend big bucks as the Carolina Panthers kick off another season.

From tickets to hotels to tailgating, the team has had a multi-billion dollar impact on Charlotte. The Panthers started playing in Charlotte in 1995, which is relatively new for an NFL team when you compare them to other well-established teams, but their impact financially on the city started immediately.

A University of South Carolina study in 2012, before the team’s three consecutive playoff berths and an appearance in Super Bowl 50, found that the Panthers’ annual economic impact was $636 million.

That includes $512 million annually in Mecklenburg County.

Keep in mind that the study was about 10 years ago. The City has grown since then, and the numbers can go up or down depending on the type of season the Panthers are having.

The Carolina Panthers are set to play the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1:00 p.m.