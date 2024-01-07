FOX Charlotte is YOUR Official Home for the Carolina Panthers .

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Panthers fans left Bank of America Stadium with their heads hung low Sunday.

The team ended their season by losing 9-0 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing with a 2-15 record, the lowest in the NFL.

“It was disappointing. It was disappointing, but hopefully things will get better next year,” said Panthers superfan Big Cat Ferrell.

Though fans weren’t expecting much out of their last game, they can now only look to the future. There are a lot of changes they say they want to see, starting from the top of the organization.

“I wish we could get rid of the owner, but we can’t. So, definitely a new GM, new scouting department. Our drafts have been horrible,” said Panthers fan Jordan Russell.

Though many fans haven’t lost hope in rookie quarterback Bryce Young, they do believe management needs to make some roster changes to help support him.

“There’s a lot that could be done: [Offensive] line to help Bryce Young is the main thing,” said Panthers fan Abhishek Mehta.

As if the team’s record wasn’t laughable enough, some fans made light of a situation that unfolded in Jacksonville on New Year’s Eve, when owner David Tepper was caught on video throwing a drink on a Jaguars fan. The NFL fined him $300,000.

“There’s paper bags over their heads, people wearing ponchos who sat underneath the owner’s suite because they didn’t want to get splashed on,” said Ferrell.

Even still, the most loyal fans haven’t given up on the team, and they say they never will.

“I’m stupid enough to come to every game and I support them. I’ll never quit supporting them. I have quit supporting David Tepper,” said Russell.