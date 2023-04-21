CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Even though it was 18 years ago, Thomas Davis remembers draft night vividly.

“For me, it was hectic,” said Davis. “But, at the same time, it was an amazing experience that I wouldn’t change for anything.”

Though it was an exciting time for Davis and his family, the draft process came with some hiccups. After playing linebacker and safety at Georgia, he almost ended up playing elsewhere in the division.

“Saints get on the clock; I’m thinking it’s about to happen,” Davis said. “The New Orleans Saints select tackle Jammal Brown, Oklahoma. So I’m like, ‘Oh my God, everybody is out here, so I can’t show any emotion.’ It was right before I got drafted. They were 13, and then we drafted 14th. I’m on the phone with Coach Fox; he’s telling me we have teams trading up trying to select you. We have Kansas City, they want to draft you, but we’re not doing it; you’re going to be a Panther. I’m close to home, great team, great opportunity, and it all worked out.”

Most Panthers fans would agree. TD was a cornerstone on the roster for over a decade.

Now Carolina is in a position to draft another franchise player with the first overall pick. Though Davis wasn’t much of a trash talker when he played, he got a lot of Panthers fans talking after saying this on NFL Total Access in March.

“I think it’s going to be a very, very surprising pick in Carolina,” Davis said. “I will say this, if this pick happens, who I think that they are in love with, I’m not a fan of it.”

Thomas went on to say that members of the Panthers’ front office were enamored with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.,

TD still feels the same way; however, he says the Black and Blue should go a different route at number one, a route many believe they’re taking next week.

“I think that Bryce Young is a better quarterback,” Davis said. “He’s a guy that played against NFL competition almost every week. He’s going to be more suited, ready, and molded to be prepared to play on day one.”

Quarterback is, of course, the Panthers’ top priority. But Carolina still has other needs across the board. Fortunately, the team currently holds five other picks within the top 150.

“I feel like we made a huge step last year with the offensive line, having that continuity,” Davis said. “Drafting Ickey, he turned out to be a really good draft pick. He’s going to only continue to get better. I think without a doubt you add another wide receiver, you add some rush help, and we’re on our way.”