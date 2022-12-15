CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – On a typical weekday morning, it wouldn’t be uncommon to find our own Will Kunkel in the bowels of Bank of America Stadium interviewing a Carolina Panthers player.

But just this past Tuesday, there was a switch. Maybe one might say the cleat was on the other foot.

The CSL Sports Director was getting grilled by a guy who happened to play tight end for Carolina.

“It goes back to high school,” Colin Thompson explained. “We would listen to (ESPN Radio’s) “Mike & Mike in the Morning.” My dad would always be like, ‘Listen to how Mike generates questions.’”

Thompson listened and learned. Now, the 29-year-old NFL veteran has no problems running the show. Or, to be more accurate, his podcast, “The Colin Thompson Show.” To listen to the show, click here.

“We keep it light, we keep it fun,” Thompson said of his show. “I love it.”

His media journey began at a point when his football career was seemingly at its end. As a rookie in 2017, he found himself out of work after the Giants cut him just before the start of the season.

Fortunately, he had a backup plan.

“So I’m like, ‘Okay, how can we do this?’ he asked himself before figuring it out..“We can create shows. We can make new shows, (and) we can (make) internet shows. (I said) ‘Let’s do it. why not?’”

The fact his company shares nearly the same initials as the league he plays in wasn’t by accident. “Not 4 Long Media” was founded from the realization that NFL careers don’t last forever.

But then something unexpected happened.

“The Bears called like 24 hours later,” Thompson said.

Returning to the field was a no-brainer, but so was keeping his business. Thompson realized he could keep both jobs if he followed this rule.

“I don’t go at players,” he said. “I don’t go at people (or) coaches.”

Five years later, Thompson has a staff and four other shows in his company’s portfolio. He’s still pulling triple duty as owner, host, and football player. He’s busy all the time but says he couldn’t be happier.

“People say it’s a challenge. “I say, “I watch one less episode of some HBO or some Netflix show that night.

Business-wise, he’s got all the answers and, as Will, our fearless Sports Director would tell you, plenty of questions too.