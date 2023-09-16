Duke’s Mayonnaise becomes official mayo partner of the Carolina Panthers. Credit: Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Carolina Panthers have announced a new partnership with Duke’s Mayonnaise to be the team’s “Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers.”

Duke’s Mayo dispensers will be located at all fan condiment stations and in all mayo menu items throughout Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers said Saturday.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“We are eager to see this partnership come to life,” Joe Tuza, President of Duke’s Mayo, said. “The Panthers have been great partners throughout The Duke’s Mayo Classic & Duke’s Mayo Bowl games, and it’s great for Duke’s, the Official Mayo of the Tailgate, to be able to bring that same excitement to fans throughout the season.”

Starting Monday night, the Panthers’ first home game of the season, Duke’s will have its own “Duke’s Sauce Shack” on the 100-level of the stadium, featuring BBQ dishes paired with Duke’s Southern Sauces and sides.

Duke’s will also be the new presenting partner of Taste of the Panthers- an event that supports food insecurity in the Carolinas.

The spring event includes gourmet food, wine and entertainment at Bank of America Stadium.

Restaurants participating in Taste of the Panthers will be encouraged to prepare one of their dishes using Duke’s condiments.

“Duke’s Mayonnaise is a fun, creative, regional brand that will add to our gameday experience,” Jake Burns, Chief Commercial Officer for Tepper Sports & Entertainment, said. “We appreciate their partnership and are grateful for their support of Taste of the Panthers.”