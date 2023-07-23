CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New faces in familiar places is the name of the game for the Carolina Panthers as they get ready for training camp at Wofford College.

The team starts practices on Wednesday and has called Spartanburg home for every training camp except for the 2020 season due to COVID restrictions.

Frank Reich

One new face, but also a familiar one, is new head coach Frank Reich. Reich was a quarterback with the Panthers back in 1995- the team’s first year in the NFL.

Reich was most recently the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. After getting off to a rough start in his first year in 2018, Indianapolis recovered, becoming just the third team in league history to make the playoffs after a 1-5 start.

He made the playoffs again in 2020, but lost in the first round. Reich wouldn’t make the playoffs after that and the Colts fired him nine games into the 2022 season with a 3-8-1 start.

Bryce Young

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young reported to rookie training camp on Saturday. A lot of the attention will be on the Alabama product after the Panthers traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to pick him first overall.

Young started for two years with the Crimson Tide. He finished second in school history with 8,356 career passing yards and 80 touchdowns, and won the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

Roster Roundup

The Panthers front office utilized the draft and free agency to fill up the roster.

To help Bryce Young, they drafted Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathon Mingo in the second round, and brought in 10-year NFL veteran Adam Thielen.

Other rookies to get excited about are linebacker DJ Johnson from Oregon, guard Chandler Zavala from NC State and safety Jammie Robinson who played two years with the South Carolina Gamecocks before finishing his college career with Florida State.

Notable signings from around the league include former Gamecock tight end Hayden Hurst, running back Miles Sanders and quarterback Andy Dalton.

Panthers.com

Panthers training camp officially begins on Wednesday, July 26 with practice starting at 10:15 a.m.

In the middle of it all is fan fest on Wednesday, August 2.

Practice that night starts at 7:00 and will there will be fireworks and a laser show. It costs $5 to attend and tickets are on sale now.

All other training camp practices are free with plenty of opportunities to meet players and get autographs.

Click here for everything you can and can’t bring to training camp, and any questions you may have.