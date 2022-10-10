CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown caught up with CSL in an exclusive Black & Blue Kickoff Live interview.

The 24-year-old Auburn product is now in his third season with Carolina, looking to make an impact on the defensive front.

“Acknowledging how hard I played in college and then being able to take that and put it on the field here,” said Brown. “Now I’m just trying to simplify the game and play it fast.”

Brown reflected on his career as an NFL player and was asked about his notorious Miami benching; he explained it helped craft him into the player and person he is today.

“I don’t think it was necessarily that game, ” Brown answered. “Try to be the best player for this defense. That’s all I try to do, day in and day out now.”

Recently married with two kids, Brown additionally elaborated on his lifestyle and time away from the football field.

“No matter what I do in the game, no matter what I do all day at work when I get home… I’m Dad,” explained Brown. “We’re gonna play; we’re gonna wrestle. It doesn’t matter what you did today or what time it is; it’s one of the best things for me. I couldn’t ask for a better life.”