INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer joined CSL’s Carla Gebhart for an exclusive one-on-one interview at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis.

Fitterer elaborated on life at the combine.

“You’re busy nonstop,” he said. “We’re getting so much information; it’s gonna make us better, so we’re more informed when we make our decisions.”

The Panthers have met with their ‘top five’ quarterbacks in the draft, but Fitterer explained where he stands with the soon-to-be rookie QBs.

“I think we feel comfortable with a few of them,” Fitterer said. “If we’re not able to get up there and get a quarterback, or we feel like we want to go back, pick up picks, and take another quarterback, we have a lot of options.”

Derek Carr reportedly met with the Panthers on Tuesday, and Fitterer was asked about the situation with the former Vegas QB.

“We’re gonna stay in touch,” Fitterer said. “We told him, ‘hey, listen, we got to get through the week; we’ve got to look at all these draft picks.’ He knows that we would like to build through the draft. But he’s also a great possibility.”