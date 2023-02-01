CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers’ general manager Scott Fitterer sat down in an exclusive interview with CSL’s Will Kunkel on Tuesday.

The two discussed what a day in the life of a general manager is like, as well as what might be the most crucial off-season Fitterer has ever had.

“It really doesn’t end,” Fitterer said when explaining his position. “It’s a seven to ten o’clock job. You never know; maybe Mr. Tepper calls tonight, ‘hey, can you check on this for me.’ It’s a nonstop process.”

With the team on the brink of the playoffs in 2022, Fitterer elaborated on if he was surprised the team was in that position.

“I thought that going into the season, the team had the talent to do that,” he said. “I was more surprised with the 1-4 start. Trading Christian McCaffrey… the season could’ve gone a lot of different directions. The teammates, they really came together.”

Most importantly, with the hiring of head coach Frank Reich, an intact roster, and a promising end to the 2022 regular season, Fitterer hinted at what the expectations look like next year.

“We have high expectations,” Fitterer said. “The process hasn’t changed. We wanted to build on our defense first, come back, and build on our offensive line. Now, we can add pieces to this to be that explosive team we want to be.”