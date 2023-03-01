INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers head coach Frank Reich joined CSL’s Will Kunkel for an exclusive one-on-one interview at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis.

Off-rip, Reich talked about what he takes away from each combine.

“Small, little incremental pieces,” he said. “To watch them physically work out on the field, interview them, just looking for small nuggets.”

With so much to look for from young athletes, Reich elaborated on specifics he looks for during the event.

“We’re looking for good football character,” he explained. “We’re looking for an ounce of humility somewhere because we all know we mess up. You’re looking for that combination of confidence, humility, and guys who love the game.”

Reich hinted at the quarterback situation and where his mind is on the situation.

“There’s a lot of options,” Reich said. “You feel like we have the right leadership team in place to collaborate and come up with that decision.”