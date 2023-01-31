CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers’ head coach Frank Reich joined CSL’s WIll Kunkel in an exclusive one-on-one interview Tuesday.

Reich elaborated on coming back home to coach, his love for the game, and what fans should expect from the team in the future.

“It’s weird, in a good way… in the best of ways,” Reich chuckled when asked about how it feels being back in Carolina.

“Why do you coach?” asked Kunkel.

“Two reasons. Number one is the relationship with the players. There’s something about growing up in that locker room. That bond you have with your team, it’s special,” Reich said. “Number two is about being the best in the world.”

HC1.@Panthers head coach Frank Reich joined our @WillKunkelFOX for an exclusive one-on-one interview Tuesday, discussing a plethora of topics. Full Interview: https://t.co/B4T50xBB99 pic.twitter.com/seoG7MExY6 — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) January 31, 2023

Reich says he feeds off the owner’s energy; Tepper’s willingness and desire to bring a championship-caliber football team to the city ultimately helped guide him in his decision to accept the head coaching position.

But there were other reasons he wanted to coach the Panthers, too.

“The players. It’s about the players; it’s a player’s game,” Reich said. “I’m excited about building a great coaching staff, bringing our players, this team, and this city a great coaching staff. Lastly, it’s about the fans. We gotta get some juice; we’re excited to bring a brand of football they can be proud of off and on the field.”

Throughout the rest of the interview, Reich hinted at what he wanted to fix going forward, how to get the offense back up and running, his initial thoughts on the current roster, and much more.