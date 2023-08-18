CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers quarterback Bryce Young joined CSL for an exclusive interview before Friday’s preseason game versus the Giants.

Young was coming off his first NFL preseason game, where he went four-of-six with 21 passing yards and was pressured on nearly half of his dropbacks.

“Being able to go out and be at home in front of all our friends is always a great time, a great experience,” Young said about the game. “There’s a lot of learning for me and for us as a team.”

Everyone is eyeing his adjustment to professional football and has been asked about the topic for quite some time.

However, his first question in this interview was: “How are you doing?”

“Yeah, yeah, I’m doing well,” Young laughed. “Thank you for asking!”

While most kids finish college, begin an entry-level position, and continue from there, Young’s career after school is… a little different. He’s been thrown into the biggest spotlight in America.

And he was asked what that’s like.

“It’s not a situation that I’m unfamiliar with,” Young said. “There’s more that’s magnified, don’t get me wrong, but it’s kind of all relative to me and my life as far as my experiences.”

Though we don’t know how many snaps Young will play in the Giants game, he elaborated on his goals for his second preseason matchup.

“Just execute,” Young said. “Have a good operation. We’re striving to be perfect.”