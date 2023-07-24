SPARTANBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Panthers training camp is a tradition that has gone back almost three decades.

For Spartanburg native, Victoria Cato, it’s a precious childhood memory.

“I’m one of five,” Cato said. “I have four brothers and most summers my dad would take at least a few of us, if not all of us, out to the training camp, and then we’d go eat breakfast afterwards, and it was just a lot of fun,” she continued. “It was a really special time with our dad and with our family.”

Panthers training camp at Wofford College has been special to the South Carolina upstate, especially for the workers and business owners in the area who rely on the revenue.

“The Summertime is typically a little bit slower of a time for the restaurant business,” said Chris Brymer with Delaney’s Irish Pub, “so having the Panthers in town at Wofford during this time of year brings a huge influx of fans, support staff, the coaches.”

This year, the Panthers were supposed to leave their home away from home for a new training facility in Rock Hill. After months of disputes that lead to legal battles, however, the project fell apart with the facility half built. For the quaint downtown of Spartanburg, it meant a second chance.

“Spartanburg is really growing so they really might want to stay closer to home for us,” Cato said.

This week workers can’t wait to welcome back the Panthers once again.

“Spartanburg and Wofford has been the training camp home of the Panthers since their inception,” Brymer said, “and we can’t envision a scenario where they’re not part of the fabric of what we do in Spartanburg.”