CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It was a cold and wet day for Panthers fans who showed out for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, but it had an exciting outcome.

Carolina bested Atlanta 9-7, securing their second win of the season.

Photos from the stadium shortly before kickoff showed a small turnout, and some fans were able to secure their tickets for less than $10.

“It was so slow. There were not a lot of people. We found ourselves inside a lot,” said Panthers fan Michaela Morgan.

Despite the empty seats, fans walked away with something they’ve only ever had one other time this season: victory.

Some fans, like Matt Finley, who traveled from Utah to watch the game, said he thinks Sunday’s success is connected to recent changes made on the sidelines. Owner David Tepper recently fired former head coach Frank Reich after the team’s largely unsuccessful season.

“The run game was good. Obviously, Frank Reich was not it, but Thomas Brown and Chris Tabor, they’re doing better with the play calling,” said Finley. “Very minimum flags tonight, so it helped a lot.”

And though the playoffs are out of the question for the team, Panthers fans got their smiles from being able to gloat to Falcons fans.

“It felt like I was in hell,” said Falcons fan Larry Bass. “What I can say is, more fans came out in the rain in Carolina than if Atlanta was 1-12 and it was raining outside.”