SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Christian McCaffrey had his first look in a San Francisco uniform Friday, less than 24 hours after being traded from the Carolina Panthers.

“I can’t express how happy I am to be here,” said McCaffrey in his first 49ers press conference Friday afternoon.

The 49ers introduced him in number 23; currently, number 22 is taken by fellow running back Jeff Wilson.

McCaffrey was asked about the process of being traded, how it feels to be on a new team and everything in between.

“It’s amazing already,” said McCaffrey. “It’s a surreal moment for me; I haven’t done a lot of processing yet.”

Kyle Shanahan on how RB Christian McCaffrey fits into the #49ers system. pic.twitter.com/F2vWExycqS — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 21, 2022

Before the trade, multiple sources vocalized that talks seriously intensified; some expected a deal could get done between Thursday and Friday.

That it did.