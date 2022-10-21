SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Christian McCaffrey had his first look in a San Francisco uniform Friday, less than 24 hours after being traded from the Carolina Panthers.
“I can’t express how happy I am to be here,” said McCaffrey in his first 49ers press conference Friday afternoon.
The 49ers introduced him in number 23; currently, number 22 is taken by fellow running back Jeff Wilson.
McCaffrey was asked about the process of being traded, how it feels to be on a new team and everything in between.
“It’s amazing already,” said McCaffrey. “It’s a surreal moment for me; I haven’t done a lot of processing yet.”
Before the trade, multiple sources vocalized that talks seriously intensified; some expected a deal could get done between Thursday and Friday.
That it did.