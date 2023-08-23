CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mattel announced the launch of the NFL Little People Collector Series, including an exclusive set for Panthers fans.

Each set costs $25 and features a combination of players and “superfans” as Little People.

“Our 2023 Little People Collector NFL Series celebrates the football superfan inside all of us, which is why we are thrilled to unveil these exclusive sets for all 32 NFL teams,” Chuck Scothon, SVP and General Manager of Fisher-Price, said. “Whether you’re a football enthusiast or a die-hard fan, these sets are a must-have piece of sports memorabilia that celebrates each and every team, plus the fans and the players that make this sport truly great.

Panthers fans can also enter the Little People Collector: FANtasy Frenzy Sweepstakes. If you play fantasy football, this is for you.

Each league member will be transformed into their very own Little People superfan with a personalized jersey and custom collector’s box.

Fantasy leagues have until Sept. 7 to enter at MattelCreations.com/lpcnfl.