CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jerry Richardson, the founder of the Carolina Panthers NFL franchise, died at his home in Charlotte Wednesday night, according to a family spokesman. He was 86.

Jerome “Jerry” Johnson Richardson and his ownership group paid $206 million in 1993 to fund the expansion team in Charlotte.

He was the Panthers’ only owner until David Tepper bought the team in 2018 for $2.2 billion.

David and Nicole Tepper released the following statement after Richardson’s death:

“Jerry Richardson’s contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic. With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort.”

A public celebration of life will be held at a later date, the family said.