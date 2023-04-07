CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Christian McCaffrey announced his engagement to his girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo, Friday.

The couple said the former Panthers running back proposed on Saturday, indicated by the date of “4.2.23” with infinity symbols on either side. The two posted black-and-white photos of the occasion on their Instagram accounts.

McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers after six games in Carolina last fall. In his 5 ½ years with the Panthers, he rushed for 3,1145 yards, fifth all-time in team history.

His uptown condo is up for sale for $3.75 million, but real estate records indicate his Be Water LLC still owns the 11,000-square-foot-square-foot mansion on Lake Norman in Iredell County.