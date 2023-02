CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Frank Reich is the first offensively-minded coach the Panthers have hired, which was intentional.

While the run game has been a strength for Carolina, the quarterback position has been challenging.

HC1.@Panthers head coach Frank Reich joined our @WillKunkelFOX for an exclusive one-on-one interview Tuesday, discussing a plethora of topics. Full Interview: https://t.co/B4T50xBB99 pic.twitter.com/seoG7MExY6 — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) January 31, 2023

With Reich being a former quarterback, the Panthers are hoping he can establish stability in that position.