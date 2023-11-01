CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — For the first time in his career, Frankie Luvu has been named an NFL player of the week.

The sixth-year linebacker led the Panthers in tackles (12), tackles for loss (2) and passes defended (2) en route to a win over the Texans- the first in 2023. Luvu also one of two sacks on Sunday.

He is just the second Panthers player ever to have three games with 10+ tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a sack. The other being former Panther linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Luvu is now the first linebacker to earn this honor in the last 10 years. Thomas Davis won it in week six of 2013.

The strong performance could have come from his Mom watching him play in person for the first time in his career.

“It was a blessing to have her here,” Luvu said after the game. “Kind of have her presence. See what I do live, you know, professionally. I was trying to play calm but aggressive. Just having them there was very emotional for me. On the sideline, just feeling their presence and their prayers and everything.”

Luvu received his United States citizenship this offseason and hopes to help his family do the same.