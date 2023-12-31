CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — With 2024 quickly approaching, Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s New Year’s Resolution is now firmly locked in.

“Make more plays,” he says. “Make more plays.”

Simple and to the point, which is a bit ironic. That is because Smith-Marsette’s journey to the NFL and the Carolina Panthers was anything but.

“When I got to football,” he remembers. “It was no different than me playing water polo.”

Water polo?

You heard right. You won’t find many football stars who spent more time in the pool than on the field growing up, but that’s the way it was for the New Jersey native.

“My grandma just wanted me to be different growing up and I started swimming,” he said.

He continued until he transferred his sophomore year of high school. Smith-Marsette’s new school across town in Newark didn’t have a pool, but they did have a gridiron and that was just fine with the young athlete.

“I got to the football field, and they would always say I ‘just ripped and ran.’ Like I never got tired.”

Not much has changed since.

“I want to be exciting. Go to the end zone and just have fun,” he smiles.

Smith-Marsette’s did exactly that for Carolina in week 10 against Chicago. His 79-yard punt return for a touchdown was jaw-dropping. It was also a reminder to this old team of what they were missing.

“To go against them in their home stadium and I get to show them what they got rid of. It was just like, that is on y’all!” said Smith-Marsette who briefly played for Chicago last season.

The Bears got the message, but the Panthers did too. Up until that moment, the 6-1 former Iowa star was a journeyman, struggling to solidly his role with the team since joining them in late August. This moment seemed to change everything.

“I’m the type of player that when I’m given the opportunity, I feel like I can do out there and just give everything I got.”

From then on, Smith-Marsette’s role has only gotten bigger. Granted things can always change, but it sounds like this wide receiver has found a home in Carolina.

“I really like where I’m at here, and I just want to continue to grow and expand what I started.”

Most resolutions won’t be reached. Smith-Marsette’s, however already sounds very promising.