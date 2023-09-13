CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – After a gruesome, season-ending Achilles injury to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Monday Night Football, the turf versus grass debate has picked up around the league again.

Panthers TE Hayden Hurst and OL Bradley Bozeman sounded off on the topic, making it clear they feel the grass is safer.

“We’re trying to make a career out of this thing as well,” said Hurst. “I don’t think turf’s the way to go. I think they got to go back to grass.”

Less than 48 hours after Rodgers’ injury, the NFL Players Association called for the league to switch all its fields to natural grass, calling it “the easiest decision the NFL can make.”

“It’s been the last couple of years; we’ve been talking about that,” said Bozeman. “Turf is just harder on your body. I don’t care what you say. You definitely feel it a little more the next day.”

Rodgers was one of two NFL players to tear their Achilles on a turf field in Week 1 of the NFL, along with Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins.

“I understand both sides of it,” head coach Frank Reich said when asked about the topic. “I don’t know. I’m just not an expert in that area.”