CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former Carolina Panthers and current Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera is mourning the loss of his mother, Dolores, who passed away on Monday, according to a statement from the NFL team.

The Washington Commanders released the following statement:

We are saddened to announce that Coach Rivera’s mother Dolores passed away peacefully yesterday evening with her husband and family members by her side. Coach Rivera is grateful he was able to spend two days with her last week. The Snyders and the entire Commanders family extend their heartfelt condolences to Coach Rivera and his family. The Rivera family would like to say thank you for the many kind thoughts and prayers they have received. Arrangements are pending, and we ask everyone to please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. The Washington Commanders

The death of Rivera’s mother is the latest heartbreak the head coach has faced. After nearly a decade in Carolina, Rivera was fired and then hired in Washington.

It was in our nation’s capital in 2020 where he’d face his toughest battle: cancer.

“I got angry, I really did,” Rivera said recalling being told of his diagnosis. “And then all the other emotions start to flood in.”

Throughout the treatment process, Rivera never missed a game.

He said he didn’t know “any other way” than to remain active and go to work. Both current and former players considered him an inspiration.

The Commanders’ record currently stands at 4-4. The Panthers’ record stands at 2-6.