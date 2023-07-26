SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – As if it was ever really in doubt…

During training camp Wednesday, Bryce Young, the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was officially named the Panthers’ starting quarterback by head coach Frank Reich.

“Yes, he [Young] is QB1,” Reich said. “He’s QB1.”

Young began taking first-team reps during June practices in a move that Reich called the ‘next step’ in the rookie quarterback’s progression.

Now, it’s officially his time in Carolina.

“I think Bryce has made good progress,” Reich said. “He and the whole group on offense, just speaking about how we’ve progressed things with the offense.”

Reich said he had high expectations for Young coming into the offseason in terms of learning a new offensive scheme, and the former Alabama star has met them all.

“You can just tell everybody’s feeling more comfortable with this [offense],” Reich continued. “Certainly, Bryce is as well.”