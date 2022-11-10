CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – As it turns out, Shakespeare had it wrong.

The question isn’t ‘what’s in a name?’ It’s more like, ‘what’s in a number?’

“That’s huge,” said Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson. “A lot of people look past that.”

Henderson certainly doesn’t.

When he joined Carolina in the middle of the 2021 season, he was forced to take number 15 because A.J. Bouye had number 24. Looking back, Henderson said it never feels right.

“I needed to get into actual defensive back number; at corner, if you’re swag isn’t right, I don’t think your play is going to be right,” he explained. “If you feel good, you look good; you play good.”

But admittingly, Henderson didn’t last season.

Fresh off a disappointing two-year stint in Jacksonville, the 6’1″, 191-pounder continued to look anything like the top ten pick he was coming out of Florida in 2020.

“I hate losing personally. I was just real frustrated.”

So Henderson continued to work.

In practice, he leaned on his veteran teammates to get him on track and stopped listening to his critics.

Though he didn’t finish among the team leaders in tackles and interceptions, he felt he had started to turn the corner by the end of last season.

“You can’t really run from that type of stuff,” he said. “At the end of the day, you got to do your job. You can’t really worry about what someone else is doing.”

Now 24, Henderson is receiving praise for his growth as a person and player.

The results speak for themselves.

He’s currently in Carolina’s top ten for tackles in addition to that one interception. Something’s different, alright, but Henderson’s too focused on chasing goals to celebrate.

“It feels good to me,” he said. “I’m just still trying to prove myself right, that I am the person I believe I am.”

A window was open, so I asked, ‘What type of person is that?’

Henderson’s reply was telling: “A great player.”

All is right.

Henderson wears 24, but as far as rank goes, number one is now what he’s after.