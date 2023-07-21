SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — When Carolina Head Coach Frank Reich stopped by Wofford earlier this year, he couldn’t help but notice just how much things had changed since his playing days for the Panthers.

“It was interesting,” remembers Wofford Athletic Director Richard Johnson, who then was the head coach of the basketball team. “(Reich) was the quarterback on the first team. He came in and said ‘Wow this is so much different.'”

That was back in 1995 when the Panthers were a brand new team, heading into their first-ever training camp.

“The first one was pretty hard,” Johnson admits. “At the end of the first one we didn’t know if we could do this again.”

But they did.

And now 28 years later, it’s a big summer tradition in Upstate, South Carolina. One that began when the Panthers were just an apple in the Big Cat’s eye.

“All of it started with training camp with a note from Mr. Richardson,” explains former Wofford Athletic Director Danny Morrison. “1987, I’ve been (there) for two years. And the note said, ‘Danny. Confidential: Going after an NFL team for the Carolinas.'”

Carolina would get that team in the fall of 1993 and from the beginning, Wofford wanted in on being their official training camp home. There was just one problem.

“We had a lot of needs at the college,” Morrison said.

Things like land for practice fields and better facilities to house an NFL team. And there was also competition from Winthrop, where the Panthers would conduct spring practice in 1995. But seeing how Richardson was a Wofford alum, Spartanburg was the clear favorite.

“There was an important meeting late in the spring of 95 and we said, ‘We will be ready,'” Morrison said. “And Mr. Richardson said, ‘We believe you. You better be ready.'”

They were. Within 18 months, the school raised $8 million, bought extra land, and somehow completed construction on the Richardson Physical Activates Building, a facility that serves as both a locker room as well as a place where the Panthers can hold meetings.

“It was a little bit like field of dreams,” said Johnson. Here it is: If you build it they will come.

They did. Both Panthers and fans alike. And unlike some of the things Reich noticed in his return, that has not changed.