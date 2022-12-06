CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After six months here in the Queen City, the Panthers have elected to cut Baker Mayfield after benching him for Sam Darnold earlier this season.

Since the 2020 season, the Panthers have had five starting quarterbacks, Mayfield being the latest to leave.

While his departure does not phase some fans, many question the team’s identity.

“The problem is we haven’t a sustained quarterback, which is the face of the franchise for three or four years now,” said Panthers fan Stephen Davis. “The glory days of Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly, and Greg Olsen, those jerseys sold like crazy, but now it’s just a rotating door of people and, you know, there is no consistency there.”

JUST IN 🚨 | The move by the Rams adds depth with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve. More: https://t.co/LuwXYHKFjN pic.twitter.com/gaUXYTlzaO — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) December 6, 2022

For football fans, wearing your favorite player’s jersey signifies pride.

To some, that means trying to buy a jersey for a player cut from the roster the previous day.

“I am waiting on getting these good jerseys, and it’s not paying off for me,” said Jeffrey Fernander.

Tuesday, Fernander perused the Panthers Team Store looking for one player’s name in particular: Baker Mayfield.

“They do it so quickly; we don’t have a chance to even think about it,” he said. “One day they are here, and one day they are gone, and the next day, their jersey is gone from the store.”

The inconsistency of the Panthers’ starting line-up is taking a toll on some long-time fans. Some are choosing to hold off on purchasing a jersey for fear of wasting their money.

“We don’t have a ton of good players, especially with McCaffrey out and a lot of rookies have been hit or miss,” said David Airing. “It’s kind of a tough whether or not to, you know, spend $150 on one of the rookies if they are good or wait a couple of years to have a good team hopefully, then it would be easier to make that decision.”

“We just don’t have any players that we can say, ‘that’s a Carolina guy, that’s a Carolina player,’ since Sam Mills, Peppers,” Fernander said. “We just don’t have any players like that anymore.”