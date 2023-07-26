SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Sometimes it’s easy to forget Bryce Young is still just a young man.

And just like any young man starting out in the world, he wanted to make a good first impression.

“I wouldn’t say it was just nerves today,” he explained in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the press tent. “It was more like being anxious.”

The 22-year-old rookie quarterback certainly had plenty of reasons to be.

After all, this was the Panthers’ first day of training camp. From the moment he took the field, all eyes locked on the Panthers’ top pick.

A lesser man might have crumbled. Young, however, seemed to feed off it.

“The energy out here was different than what it was,” he smiled. “It was just fun.”

Panthers head coach Frank Reich cracked more than a few smiles.

Though Young struggled at times with the defense’s speed, he certainly did more right than wrong, especially during 11 on 11 drills.

“There was one of two super early completions to DJ Chark on a deep out route,” Reich explained. “Got a little pressure. Had to get it out super early. Great to show the ability to do that.”

And to think, he’s only getting started; he’s got the tools and the talent.

Not to mention two proud parents who watched on today in Spartanburg with pride.

“It’s not just me here. We go through every journey together,” Young said.

If you don’t mind, Bryce, I’m coming along for the ride. It sounds like you’re going places.

“Had some connections, which is great,” Young said. “But it doesn’t entitle us to anything moving forward. I feel great. But we must keep building.”

They’ve got time.

As announced after practice, Young is the Panthers’ starting quarterback, and if all goes according to plan, he won’t be going anywhere for quite some time.