SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Between a rookie quarterback, a new running back, as well as a bunch of new receivers, Frank Reich has a lot of concerns about his offense entering his first season as coach of the Carolina Panthers.

The offensive line, however, is not one of them.

“Our philosophy is that it all starts up front,” Reich said. “It’s one of the things we’re really excited about coming back.”

Granted, there are some changes, but for the most part, the gang is back together.

Considering just how strong they were last year, finishing just outside the top ten in the least sacks allowed, that’s a good thing.

“You know, we just line up, and we go,” said tackle Taylor Moton. “We’re continuing to grow. It’s been great.”

But while there is stability, there isn’t complacency.

“The older I get, the more I realize I love pressure,” Moton admitted.

Good news because there is plenty of it as well as added responsibility.

Guard Austin Corbett is still recovering from offseason surgery after a torn ACL, and then there’s that rookie Bryce Young who’ll need extra time in the pocket while he adjusts to life in the pros.

There’s little margin for error, but Reich believes his guys can handle it.

“It’s a good group,” he said. “Not only the starting five, but I feel really good about the depth.”

At least when it comes to this unit, Reich can rest easy.

It sounds like his QB is in good hands.