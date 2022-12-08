CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – A walk with J.J. Jansen around the field at Bank of America Stadium is like taking a trip down memory lane.

“There are very clear moments in my head like, ‘this is a unique moment in time; put a pin in this one,'” the Panthers long snapper explained.

Jansen’s done so much in 14 years with the Panthers that you’d think he’d be out of pins by now.

Through good and bad times, he’s seen at it all as the longest-tenured player on the team’s roster.

“The Super Bowl season was fantastic,” he said. “2013 was a very special year. 2017 was a great year. Every year is different.”

And now, in 2022, for Carolina’s game at Seattle Sunday, comes another pin for Jansen to use.

Except this one has an added personal connection.

“It’s a special moment,” he said. “To kind of see a culmination of a lot of hard work and perseverance.”

The idea he’s about to set a team record with 222 games played still seems absurd to the 36-year-old. He recalls it wasn’t long ago his primary focus was making he didn’t get cut.

“I was probably very much on a day-to-day mentality,” he recalled. “Not just that first year, but probably for a few years.”

A walk with J.J. Jansen around the field at Bank of America Stadium is like taking a trip down memory lane. He's set to become the @Panthers Iron Man. 💪 More: https://t.co/4gPG1UiI8I @mikelacett pic.twitter.com/OLa36n4WMB — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) December 9, 2022

A Pro Bowl selection in 2013 helped show Jansen he belonged. Soon he stopped worrying and started embracing all the good in his life, and there was a lot of it going on here in the Queen City.

“The people are great,” Jansen said when asked why his situation with the Panthers has worked out so well. “The town is fantastic. I just think there is an incredible love of community here in the Carolinas.”

It’s a love that ultimately keeps Jansen coming back for more.

At an age where some athletes are thinking about retirement, Jansen is as fresh as ever with no plans of slowing down.

“I hate to be a slave to the moment, but this is the most fun I’ve had playing football in my entire career.”

With that, our stroll commenced.

The trip was fun, but for Jansen, memory lane is still very much under expansion.