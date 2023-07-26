SPARTANBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Every summer the unmistakable sounds of Panthers training camp fill the air in Spartanburg. They signify the start of football- a sign the regular season is around the corner. But as iconic as the thump of pads and helmets may be, another sound found less than 2 miles away from Wofford’s campus may be better known. The lighthouse and arrow mark the main stay of the South Carolina town, The Beacon Drive-In.

A place where as the world around it changes, they stay the same. A piece of history almost frozen in a time where orders were made fresh, cash registers still had buttons and weren’t just touch-screen tablets, and hospitality was the norm, not the exception.

Spartanburg native Steve Duncan has been an owner here since 1998, and, like most people, have childhood memories of the hometown spot.

“This was a major hangout. This was the place you cruised cars, you come through the parking lot and drive a half mile that way, turn around, come back through the parking lot, and people are sitting on their hoods. I mean, it was just a lot of fun,” Duncan said.

Snapshots of that can be seen on the timeline that Duncan put on display near the patio entrance detailing the legacy started by the beloved John White, who opened the Beacon in 1946.

“He was known for dancing on that cash register, just juking and jiving,” Duncan said.

It was White who would create their trademark ‘a-plenty’ offering stacking fries and their famous home-cut onions a mile high on any dish you want, but he also instilled a tradition of treating everyone like family.

“I mean, you come here with a group of guys, it was nothing to finish your meal, and boom, a big old banana split to hit your table,” Duncan said.

It’s that mindset that continues to make the Beacon a place focused on the community. Hand painted signs showcasing state championships from local schools are hung with pride, almost matching that of the pride the employees take in working here.

Some of them have been here more than 50 years. Tommy Lee Rice is one of those workers, who started working at the restaurant when he was just 10 years old. Rice recalling that he was too young to work inside, so he got a job picking up the trash outside.

“What keeps me coming back? The customers. I love waiting on people. I love talking to people. You come in my line I’m going to make you smile, I’m going to make you happy,” Duncan said.

That love has been felt by every single customer from politicians with big aspirations.

“Here’s President Bush before he got elected, he came in, ordered a cheeseburger a-plenty,” Duncan said. “Warren Abernathy was asked one time by someone running for office. Do you think it’s important for me to go buy the Beacon, Mr. Abernathy’s answer? Well, if you want to get elected.”

To expecting women, who swear getting a big old ‘a-plenty’ helps induce labor.

“This is the lady that actually her water broke on the parking lot, had the first baby of the New Year, and we called her up, bought her a, a year’s worth of diapers to celebrate with her,” Duncan said.

Of course, that love has also been felt by the Panthers. Luke Kuechly himself once even hopped behind the counter to help. And that’s why just like Tommy Lee Rice never wants to leave the Beacon, they hope Panthers won’t ever leave Spartanburg.