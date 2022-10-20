CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – As Week 7 nears, trade rumors are picking up for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Multiple sources have vocalized that talks have seriously intensified; some expect a deal could get done within the next 48 hours.

Despite the rumors, McCaffrey has been treading along with the team, working out at practice and preparing for the Panthers’ next game.

“He has a really good attitude,” said Chrisitan McCaffrey’s mother, Lisa, when asked about the situation on the ‘Your Mom™’ podcast. “God bless him. I’m really proud of him.”

Despite rumors of a possible trade, Christian McCaffrey is here, working out at Panthers practice pic.twitter.com/3CYIC5WLG3 — Mike Lacett (@mikelacett) October 20, 2022

Lisa did admit she isn’t quite sure what’s going on; she’s been waiting to buy a ticket to the Tampa Bay game.

“You just don’t know; stay tuned; life’s an adventure,” said Lisa. “I have not bought a plane ticket for this weekend.”

Lisa McCaffrey waiting till after tomorrow to buy her ticket to Charlotte. Great podcast, and if you're looking for some insight on how CMC is handling all the trade talk, here it is. #keeppounding #Panthers https://t.co/tlVPoHlNA7 — Carla Metts Gebhart (@CarlaGebhart) October 19, 2022

McCaffrey has spent all five of his NFL seasons with the Panthers after being drafted eighth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the franchise.

Though he’s had an injury-riddled career, he’s been Carolina’s most important player. He posted a staggering year statistically in 2019; he played all 16 games and recorded 1,387 rushing yards to compliment his 1,005 receiving yards.

He became the third player in history to file 1,000 yards in both categories. Hall of Fame running backs Roger Craig and Mashall Faulk are the only others to record the feat.