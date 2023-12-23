CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — After watching Thomas Davis Jr, win his first state championship at Weddington, this was the first thought that popped into dear old dad’s head.

“What can we do to make sure we repeat next year,” wondered Thomas Davis Sr. “That was my thought process honestly.”

It’s good to know the former Panther hasn’t changed. He was intense as a player, he’s intense now as a dad, but don’t think for a second it’s a problem.

“I’ve always been around football,” explained Davis Jr. “I tried to follow in my father’s footsteps really. I fell in love with it early.”

Hard work has led to success for the sophomore but it wouldn’t be wrong to think that genetics played a part.

I mean just look at who he was playing with.

There’s sophomore wide receiver Jonathan Manley, as well as the one-two-punch of sophomore defensive linemen Andrew and Aiden Harris.

Undoubtedly all three are great players, all three are also his cousins who all grew up with the same football dreams.

“That is how it really started,” reflects Aiden. “We played a game called through them up bust them up, where we through the ball up and whoever catches it, they get hit. That is how it all started in the backyard.”

And look at them now: State championships. Something they’ll point out to Thomas Davis Sr. that he didn’t even do.

“Listen they have that on me right now,” he smiles.

The jokes are in all good fun. After all, there’s a lot Davis Sr. did accomplish that they’re still chasing after.

“For sure,” said his son. I definitely want to get to some of those achievements that he’s had. Being a three-time pro bowler. Make it to a Super Bowl. these are things I want to accomplish one day.”

Even in victory the work never stops. So yeah, Thomas Davis Sr. never lets up, and that is just fine by them.