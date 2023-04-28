KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Friday marks day two of the 2023 NFL Draft, which means two more Panthers picks, barring any trades.

Carolina has the 39th pick (second round) and the 93rd pick (third round) via San Francisco after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey in 2022.

With the 39th pick in the draft, the Panthers selected wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from Ole Miss.

“This kid can run. He knows how to work,” said Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. “He’s just consistent. Over and over again — continues to make plays.”

Mingo had 861 receiving yards to pair with five touchdowns during his 2022 season with the Rebels. He set a school record with 247 receiving yards against Vanderbilt that year.

On Thursday, Carolina selected quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick and now looks to build around their 21-year-old franchise player.

