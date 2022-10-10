CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — PJ Walker will get the start for the Carolina Panthers Sunday after quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Mayfield was seen visibly limping after his ankle was rolled up on late in the first half on Sunday. While he returned to play in the second half, the quarterback took to the podium wearing a walking boot after the game.

Mayfield finished the game completing 20 of 36 passes for 215 yards and a pick-six.

It is unclear how long he could be sidelined by his injury.

Walker will get the nod at quarterback when the Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams as backup Sam Darnold remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury sustained in the preseason.

Walker saw action in the loss to the 49ers Sunday, completing 5 of 6 passes for 60 yards. The quarterback has taken limited snaps in his time with the Panthers. In 2021, he led the team to a 34-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The news of Mayfield’s injury comes on the same day the Panthers organization announced it had “parted ways” with head coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule, who was in his third season as head coach, had an overall record of 11-27 during his stint in Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.