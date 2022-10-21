CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Christian McCaffrey won’t just be missed on the football field. The running back gave back to several local charities.

“I’m a Carolina Panther. I’m giving my all to this place,” said McCaffrey earlier this week before he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

That wasn’t just on the football field.

McCaffrey also showed up for veterans.

Run CMC helped Purple Heart Homes with one of its many home rebuilds for a veteran.

“It’s a lot of problems we never think of for some of these veterans,” said McCaffrey at a home rebuild in June 2021.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The running back teamed up with Lowe’s last year. They helped Purple Heart Homes completely re-do the Concord home of Grover Monk, a Korean War veteran.

Purple Heart Homes says McCaffrey didn’t just stay on the sidelines.

“He seemed really engaged. He seemed to be really interested in the veteran’s space. He got his hands dirty, and he used his platform to kind of create awareness about the veterans’ needs in the community,” said Paul Cockerham with Purple Heart Homes.

McCaffrey and his foundation also brought fun to Levine Children’s Hospital just a few months ago.

They donated gaming systems to kids fighting for their lives.

“What a great guy, what a nice guy; we hate that he’s leaving,” said Cockerham.

There’s no doubt McCaffrey will keep giving back.

“It leaves a void here, but the need’s everywhere,” said Cockerham.

Number 22 will always have his fans in the Carolinas.

“We’re going to pull for him; he’s our home team guy,” said Cockerham.

Purple Heart Homes is not the only veteran’s organization that McCaffrey teamed up with locally.

Veterans Bridge Home says they’ll also miss Run CMC’s support.