CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers and center Bradley Bozeman agreed to what is reportedly a three-year, $18 million contract on Monday.

The move locks up the entire offensive starting line through at least 2024.

In an exclusive interview with CSL, the Bozeman’s (and baby Brody) chatted about how big the decision was for their family to stay in Carolina.

“It’s a testament to the front office,” said Bradley’s wife, Nikki Bozeman. “… at that moment, I knew this is where we were meant to be.”

Bozeman came to Carolina under a one-year deal during free agency in 2022 and quickly established himself as a significant part of the offense.

He wasn’t starting at the beginning of the 2022 season.

“We kinda took a gamble last year and bet on ourselves,” Bradley explained. “It’s paid off this year. We’re really excited. I think we’re in the place we need to be, the place we’re supposed to be. Everyone is just in our corner; we feel like they have our backs.”