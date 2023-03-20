CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Carolina Panthers recently made a splash by signing Pro Bowler Miles Sanders.

He’s a guy the front office feels is a perfect fit, given the direction this team is looking to go under Frank Reich.

“We mean business,” said Panthers head coach Frank Reich. “We’re making the steps necessary to continue to improve this team.”

With the Panthers in a position to draft their quarterback of the future with the first overall pick, the front office is ensuring their young star will be equipped with the right tools around him.

“Everything we’ve done is to basically support that position,” said Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer. “We’ve added receivers, tight ends, running backs, all these positions to put whoever that is at quarterback the best opportunity for success.”

Sanders was vital in the Eagles’ 2022 Super Bowl run. He went over a thousand yards rushing for the first time in his career and scored 11 touchdowns.

Going back to his rookie season in 2019, Sanders showed strength in the passing game with over 500 yards receiving, good for third on the Eagles that season.

Much like the Texas High School football legend, the man, also known as Boobie Miles, is the total package.

“He’s a versatile three-down back,” Reich said of Sanders. “He can run inside and outside; he’s good at all schemes. He has good vision, balance, body control, and acceleration in the hole. He’s really, in a lot of ways, a complete back, and we really look for that in that number one spot.”

Sanders is part of a growing free agent class that has everyone around the organization excited for what’s to come. It’s not just his talent on the field but his character off of it that made him vital to bring to Carolina.

“A lot of times, guys become available because they’re selfish or they’re divas; that’s not this group at all,” Fitterer said. “It’s very important who do we bring into our locker room. What type of character they have, and these are the guys that fit that.”