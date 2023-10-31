CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Panthers did more than just celebrate their first win of the 2023 season on Sunday.

They celebrated the careers of wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad and defensive end Julius Peppers who were officially inducted into the team’s Hall of Honor at halftime of the game against the Texans.

“I remember as a player going around to the different stadiums, looking up around the bowl, seeing if I recognize any of the names — daydreaming about one day seeing my name up there,” Peppers said. “To actually have that happen, it’s a surreal feeling, and it’s a dream come true.”

The two newest members of the Panthers Hall of Honor received their blue blazers on Saturday at a ceremony the night before the game.

They were surrounded by friends, family and teammates, and reminisced on their time in Carolina.

Muhammad recalled his offseason work, catching passes in the visitng locker from the jugs machine by equipement manager Don Toner. Steve Smith would soon start doing this himself and it made them both better.

“It became a competition,” Muhammad said.

Peppers started his career in Carolina, but left in 2010 for the Chicago Bears. He spoke of his coming home in 2017, when he played with a new generation of Panthers.

“I was like a bridge for this organization, from the old to the current,” Peppers said. “I was happy to finish here, where I should have been the whole time.”