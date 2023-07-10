Julius Peppers seems like a sure thing to make the Panthers’ Hall of Honor. (Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Carolina Panthers will induct wide receiver Mushin Muhammad and defensive end Julius Peppers into the team’s Hall of Honor, the team announced Monday.

The induction will be at halftime of the team’s game against the Houston Texans on October 29, 2023, at Bank of America Stadium.

They will be recognized in a ceremony at halftime on Oct. 29 against the Houston Texans. pic.twitter.com/HvF96a9Xo7 — Grace Grill (@GraceHGrill) July 10, 2023

“Mushin Muhammad and Julius Peppers were drafted by the Panthers. Both became All-Pros here. Both came back to Carolina to finish their careers. This is another homecoming, a permanent one,” David Tepper, Owner of the Panthers, said in a released statement.

Wide receiver Mushin Muhammad #87 of the Carolina Panthers sets on the line of scrimmage against the San Diego Chargers on September 7, 2008 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

In 2004, Muhammad led the NFL with 1,405 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns, which earned him a spot on the AP All-Pro First Team.

The two-time Pro Bowler became the first player in team history to have two 1,000-yard seasons, as well as the first player to do so in consecutive years with 1,253 in 1999 and 1,183 in 2000.

Peppers currently ranks fifth all-time in sacks and made nine Pro Bowls in his 17-year career.

In 2021, the former Panther and Tar Heel legend was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

Julius Peppers, File photo

“Not only did Muhsin and Julius set high standards on the field, they also were selected as Panthers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year team winners. Having gotten to know both these fine men, I have no doubt that they deserve to join the distinguished group of Panthers in the Hall of Honor,” Tepper said.

Muhammad and Peppers will be the eighth and ninth players inducted into the Panthers Hall of Honor.