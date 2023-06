CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina judge has struck down an attempt to toss a lawsuit filed by the company that staffs Bank of American Stadium. The lawsuit involves the company that was hired to do recruiting, ticket sales, staffing, and security.

Queen City News Chief Legal Correspondent Attorney Khalif Rhodes breaks down the lawsuit and the allegations.

The judge says it’s too soon to dismiss the case due to ambiguous language in the parties’ contract.