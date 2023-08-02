CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The NC Education Lottery is teaming up with the Carolina Panthers to launch a new scratch-off ticket that can win you big money and exclusive, VIP game-day experiences.

The new $5 ticket offers more than $22.7 million in prizes with five top prizes of $200,000. However, there are 10 second-chance drawings where lucky fans can win exclusive experiences.

Enter your Panthers scratch-off tickets in drawings for a chance to watch the team play in The Vault- an exclusive field-level experience.

The final grand prize will grant one lucky fan with season tickets to The Vault for the 2024 football season.

In all, the second-chance drawings offer 19 Panthers prizes:

Eight winners of Carolina Panthers Vault game tickets

Five winners of a Carolina Panthers Champions Village game day experience

Five winners of a Carolina Panthers combine experience

One winner of a Carolina Panthers Vault season ticket package

This is the third time the lottery and the Panthers have teamed up to create winnings for fans. The first Carolina Panthers ticket launched in 2016, and the second in 2010.