CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers’ cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn joined Black & Blue Kickoff live for an exclusive interview.

The ‘no-fly zone’ duo aim to become the lockdown corners the franchise so desperately seeks; they’ve been playing fantastic football thus far.

“Special,” Horn said of Jackson. “From the day I came in, I’ve never seen anybody play off-coverage the way he has. I kinda felt like, when I got here: ‘bro, I’m kinda mad I didn’t know you were this good.”

Horn speaks highly of his teammate, but the respect is mutual.

“Besides his size and physical ability, he’s still 4’3″,” said Jackson of Horn. “I always tell him that. You could be the best player that ever played this position. The sky is the limit for him.”

For lack of better terms, the two are tight.

They’re great friends, incredible athletes, and have faith in their secondary as a whole; they’re a core that could propel a Panthers defense to the next level going forward.