CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers fans say it’s getting harder to rock a team jersey right now. With Frank Reich out as head coach, they’re holding onto hope that the next person hired can turn things around.

The team welcomed Reich in February, now nine months later, the team announced they are firing him. Some fans say the move came abruptly with six games still remaining in the season.

“Frank was on the hot seat going into the first few games he didn’t win. He didn’t come out of that he didn’t change his style of play and fundamentally the team didn’t work to his game plan and his expectations,” fan Jeremy Collins said. “The fact that he’s gone is somewhat surprising because it’s a quick turn.”

Before leading Carolina to one win and ten losses in his first season as head coach, Reich was head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

“I am from Indianapolis, and so I am a Colts fan,” Julie Smith said. “I told my friends when Frank Reich was hired, it was the worst decision that we could have made because I saw what he did in Indianapolis. So, I think it was a good decision that they fired him.”

Reich played quarterback for the Panthers in their inaugural season back in 1995. Some fans say his departure alone won’t turn the team around.

“I feel like it’s not going to solve anything as of right now,” said AJ Andrews. “I feel like we need a lot more as far as the players go. I’m just kind of fed up with the organization as a whole. I’m always gon’ ride for the city, but there’s a lot of BS going on right now and we need to tighten up. One win on the season is insane.”

Now Reich joins the list of six coaches both interim and full-time who owner David Tepper has fired in the last six years across the city’s NFL and MLS teams.

“I don’t think he’s being patient and he’s not giving it time. Maybe somebody needs to fire him,” Juhmar Bethea, Panthers Fan said.

With support shrinking, fans hope the Panthers next move is their best move.

“When Cam was here, the city was electrified, and going to games was amazing,” said Smith. “Walking around a couple of weeks ago for the Dallas game, our city had been infiltrated by the enemy. It’s just different now, it’s been hard, but it’s still been fun. I’m a football fan through and through, and I’m ready for next season to see what they do.”

Fans will be watching Sunday as the Panthers travel to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers. The Bucs have the second worst record in the NFC. Chris Tabor will serve as interim head coach.