CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QCN/CSL) – About 48 hours remain until the 2023 NFL Draft.

Panthers fans wait eagerly to see what the next era for the black and blue will look like.

One man, more than likely to be a quarterback, will await a call from a 704 number, becoming the next franchise leader under new Head Coach Frank Reich.

On Tuesday, Reich said he and General Manager Scott Fitterer had ‘the talk’ on Monday about who they want as their quarterback.

They’re on the same page.