SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – First day with pads, check. ✅

The second week of training camp kicked off Monday and marked the first time we’ve seen the Panthers with pads in 2023.

However, there is bigger news surrounding key player Donte Jackson, as the cornerback was back on the field after tearing his Achilles at the end of last season.

“Quickness, instinct, and savvy,” head coach Frank Reich said about Jackson’s impact on the field. “Just getting to know him, I’m excited.”

At the podium, Jackson opened up about this mental struggle after suffering his injury.

“The hardest part is getting your mental back,” Jackson said. “I spent a lot of time not believing. Now that I’m back, I’m just so blessed.”

Though Jackson has an edge, he’s matured a ton since coming into the league.

“He’s got that way about him, got some confidence to him,” Reich continued. “Just keep him healthy, keep progressing him. He’s full speed, you see it. Just keep getting him volume so he can be on the field more and more.”